CPM to conduct meet against dowry practice in Tiruvallur on Sept 9

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam has called upon society to reject dowry under the guise of ‘honour’, stressing that the social evil continues to oppress women across communities in the State.

In a video message posted on social media with the hashtag #StopDowry, Shanmugam announced that the party will organise a special public meeting on September 9 at Sengundram in Tiruvallur district, titled “Let us end dowry harassment.” Thousands of common people and party workers are expected to participate in the conference, alongside experts from diverse fields who will address the gathering on the social evil.

Responding to questions on why a political party, rather than women’s organisations, should lead such a campaign, Shanmugam said the CPM considers dowry not merely a women’s issue but a larger societal problem. “Whether it affects men or women, our party believes it must stand up against exploitation,” the Left party leader said.

He argued that portraying mothers-in-law or women relatives as the main culprits was misleading, pointing out that dowry persists because men remain complicit. “If a groom firmly refused dowry, no demand would succeed,” he said, adding that blaming women alone was “deeply unjust.”

Shanmugam noted that dowry, once confined to certain castes, has now spread across communities, including tribal groups where the reverse custom of bride-price once prevailed. Despite legal prohibitions, the practice continues, often measured in kilos of gold, leading to harassment, suicides and even female foeticide, the CPM leader said.

He added the September 9 convention would highlight the degrading impact of dowry on women at a time when they excel in science, technology and other professions across the world. The CPM would also launch a statewide awareness campaign against dowry in the coming months, he added.