CPM state secretary P Shanmugam stir seeking Guv Ravi’s sacking on April 25

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said that the party will lay siege to Shastri Bhavan on April 25, demanding the removal of Governor RN Ravi and condemning the Union Government’s alleged anti-Tamil Nadu policies.

In a statement, the CPM leader said that Governor Ravi has repeatedly acted against the Constitution and the interests of the State by withholding assent to ten bills passed by the State legislature. The Supreme Court verdict against the Governor adds strength to the demands of RN Ravi’s dismissal, Shanmugam said.

The party also accused the Modi-led Union government of discriminating against the State by denying its fair share of tax revenue, refusing funds for education and welfare schemes, imposing the NEET exam, and attempting to reduce the State’s political representation through delimitation.

CPM is urging the immediate release of Rs 3,796 crore pending under the rural employment scheme and Rs 2,152 crore under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.