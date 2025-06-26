CPM state committee meet resolves to make general strike success

TIRUCHY: Thestate committee meeting of CPM commenced in Tiruchy on Wednesday, resolved to make the nationwide general strike called on by central trade unions a grand success and passed various other resolutions, including condemning the communal forces splitting the people in the name of religion.

The state committee meeting was chaired by State Executive Member K Samuelraj in the presence of politburo members Ashok Dhawale, K Balakrishnan, U Vasuki and state secretary P Shanmugam.

The meeting condemned the BJP-led union government favouritism that had allocated a whopping sum of Rs 2,532.59 crore for Sanskrit for the past 10 years and a fund of Rs 147.56 crore for the five classical languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia. While only a meagre sum of Rs 113.48 crore was allocated to the oldest language of Tamil.

The meeting also resolved to make the nationwide general strike on July 9 a grand success. The strike was called by the Central Trade Unions against the anti-labour government that failed to solve unemployment.

The meeting adopted that the people should be rescued from the communal forces that split the people in the name of religion and thus playing a threat to secularism.

The two-day meeting has been planned to identify favourable seats for the Tamil Nadu assembly polls scheduled in 2026, and the same would be finalised on the second day on Thursday (today).

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the Communist Party of India also strongly criticised the union government for allegedly favouring Sanskrit while neglecting Tamil and other classical languages.

"This reflects the Centre's consistent bias against Tamil, driven by the BJP's cultural agenda," CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said.

He also slammed the New Education Policy and the PM SHRI scheme for linking school funding to the inclusion of Hindi as a medium of instruction.

He also pointed to the Centre's reduction in MGNREGS allocations and person-days in the state, affecting rural livelihoods.