CPM opens party offices for inter-caste marriages

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced that its offices across Tamil Nadu will be open for couples entering inter-caste and self-respect marriages, citing the absence of a dedicated State mechanism to register or support such unions.

The announcement, made by CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam while speaking at a conference organised by rights group Evidence was focused on caste-based honour killings and the demand for a special law to end them. He said the move comes in the backdrop of rising caste killings. “In Tirunelveli district alone, 240 murders have taken place in a year. The situation is going out of control. While society is beginning to build resistance against honour killings, we also see a disturbing culture of celebrating the killers.” he said.

Shanmugam also urged the Tamil Nadu government to bring in a special law against caste-based honour killings and ensure its passage in the upcoming Assembly session. He pointed out that such killings were not confined to clashes between Scheduled Castes and OBCs, but also occurred within these communities. “The government should not worry about caste-vote equations if such laws are passed,” he said, adding that while legislation alone may not end the practice, it was vital to curb such “ruthless happenings” in society.

The event also featured VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu, May 17 Movement coordinator Thirumurugan Gandhi, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam president Kolathur Mani, director Ameer and actor Sathyaraj, who reiterated the need for a standalone law.

Vanni Arasu stressed that a separate law was necessary since the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act does not address the issue fully. “These killings are not simply SC/ST versus others. They happen within SCs and within OBCs too,” he said.