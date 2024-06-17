CPM office attack: Ensure safety for inter-caste couples, urges Balakrishnan

MADURAI: After the recent attack on CPM office in Tirunelveli, its state secretary K Balakrishnan on Monday urged the State government and the Department of Police to take stern measures against caste-centric forces.

The CPM office at Reddiarpatti was on Friday evening was vandalised over inter-caste marriage as the parents and relatives of a girl, who got married to a boy, who hails from Arunthathiyar community, objected to it.

Citing these, Balakrishnan urged the State government should ensure safety and job security for inter-caste marriage couples.

If the government did not come forward, then the CPM would offer them safety.

Meanwhile, he also appealed to all political parties to pay attention to inter-caste marriages for justice to prevail in society.