CPM legislator criticises TN police's approach of democratic protests, seeks CM Stalin's intervention

CHENNAI: CPM floor leader VP Nagai Mali on Tuesday criticised the Tamil Nadu police's approach to democratic protests, urging Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene and ensure respectful treatment of protesters.

Taking part in the debate on demands for grants for the Home department in the state assembly, Mali said political parties, democratic movements, and trade unions are being routinely denied permission for peaceful protests. He condemned the police for arresting workers and union leaders during the night, intercepting them at bus and railway stations, and even detaining them in marriage halls, particularly highlighting the mistreatment of women protesters as a violation of democratic norms.

Referring to the protest by differently-abled individuals on April 22, Mali criticised the police for blocking their entry into Chennai and arresting them at transit points, calling the action unjustifiable.

He also condemned the violent police response in Cuddalore district, where farmers protesting the destruction of their cashew farms by JCB machines were allegedly manhandled. CPM state secretary K. Shanmugam and the party’s executive member D. Ravindran were reportedly dragged and arrested without regard for their political positions.

In Tiruvallur, former CPM MLA P. Dillibabu was allegedly assaulted and arrested by a police inspector while supporting farmers demanding fair compensation for land acquisition for a national highway works. He demanded that police handle leaders fighting for people's causes with dignity.

In another case, he highlighted that CPM’s Sankarankoil town secretary Ashok was allegedly assaulted by police, falsely implicated in multiple cases, and illegally listed as a "rowdy." Despite complaints to senior police officials and raising the issue during the previous year's budget session, Ashok remains on the list.

Mali urged the Chief Minister to intervene, ensure police accountability, and implement the Human Rights Commission’s orders to remove Ashok from the rowdy list. He also called for designated protest spaces in major cities.

He urged the establishment of Vishaka Committees in all police stations, prioritised benefits for women officers, improved training to combat cybercrime, and filling over 13,000 police vacancies. Mali also pressed for union rights for police personnel, weekly holidays, an 8-hour shift system, direct promotions for officers, and salary revisions comparable to central forces.