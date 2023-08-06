CPM: Docs with Tamil medium record must get priority in govt jobs

CHENNAI: CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday urged the State government to give priority to those studied in Tamil medium in the appointment of doctors as per the Madras High Court order.

“We welcome the Madras High Court has ordered to consider within a month the request that preference should be given to those educated in Tamil in the appointment for the posts of doctors in the State. We insist that the State government should accept and implement this demand,” he said in a statement.

He said that vacancies in the government hospitals are filled by the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) but notifications for this did not include preference for learners in the Tamil medium.

“There is a 20 percent reservation for those who have learned Tamil in government jobs. A request was made in the Madras High Court that the provision should be followed in the appointment of doctors as well. In the petition, those who have studied through Tamil till graduation, have to study in English as medical education is not available in Tamil. It has been mentioned that for the posts of Food Safety Officer, Pharmacist, Junior Analyst, whose courses are conducted only in English, there is reservation for those who have studied through Tamil. The judges who heard this, ordered that the Tamil Nadu government should consider this request within a month” he said.

Balakrishnan urged the State government to accept the demand of those who have studied in the Tamil medium and order to follow the 20 percent reservation in medical doctors appointments.