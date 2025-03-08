CPM demands Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of weavers killed in Tiruttani bus accident

CHENNAI: Expressing his deep condolences to the families of four weavers killed in a tragic collision between a government bus and a lorry in Tiruttani, CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam has demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for each bereaved family,

The party has also urged the government to provide jobs for the victims’ kin, housing for those without proper shelter, and full educational support for affected children and ensure high-quality medical treatment for the injured.

In a statement, he said that the tragic accident has left four weavers from the same village dead and over 30 others, including women and children, severely injured.

The victims were traveling to Chennai for temporary catering jobs due to an ongoing strike in the power looms. The accident has sparked outrage, with locals blaming the crash on the lack of proper barricades and warning signs at the four-lane highway site.

While Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured from the CM’s relief fund, CPM has called for increased support, considering the victims' financial struggles.

He urged the state government to mediate talks between weavers and powerloom owners at Ammaiyarkuppam to find a swift and fair resolution to their demands.