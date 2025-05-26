CPM, CPI, VCK and CPI(ML) Liberation to hold protest in Chennai on June 2

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Communist Party of India (CPI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation [CPI(ML) Liberation] on Monday strongly condemned what they termed as "massacres in the name of anti-Naxal operations" in Chhattisgarh.

The parties, in a joint statement issued here on Monday, alleged that the Union government and the BJP-led state government were engaged in a systematic and violent elimination of Maoist forces through fake encounters.

Citing a recent incident on 22nd May, in which 27 persons were reportedly killed, the parties questioned the legitimacy of such operations. “Despite the Maoists expressing willingness to engage in dialogue, both the Centre and the State have intensified armed actions. This is unacceptable in a democratic framework,” the statement read.

The statement was jointly issued by P Shanmugam, state secretary, CPM, R Mutharasan, state secretary, CPI, Thol Thirumavalavan, Lok Sabha MP and president, VCK, and Pazha Aasaithambi, state secretary, CPI(ML) Liberation), who called for an immediate cessation of all armed operations against Maoists and urged both the Union and State governments to pursue a political solution through negotiations. They further demanded an impartial judicial inquiry into all incidents of alleged fake encounters.

To highlight these demands, the four parties announced a joint protest demonstration in Chennai on June 2 and appealed to all democratic forces to join in solidarity with the struggle for justice, democracy, and the rights of indigenous communities.

The leaders asserted that these operations are aimed not merely at Maoist groups but also at Adivasi communities resisting the handover of forest, mineral, and natural resources to corporate and foreign entities. “This is not counter-insurgency but a deliberate eviction of tribal populations and those who support their struggle,” they said.

While disassociating themselves from Maoist ideology and methods, the parties stated unequivocally that “eliminating all who hold dissenting views is a form of state terrorism that cannot be accepted in any civilised society.” They described the actions of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh as an alarming abuse of power and an erosion of democratic values.