CPM congress accuses BJP of diluting nation’s Palestine policy

MADURAI: The CPM national congress on Friday adopted a special resolution condemning Israel's attack on Gaza. It accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of watering down India's long-held official position on Palestine.

The CPM also adopted resolutions opposing the 'One Nation, One Election' and delimitation proposals, and supporting the conduct of a caste census along with the delayed decadal census.

The special resolution on Palestine condemned Israel's "genocidal attack" on Gaza and demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

"More than 50,021 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more injured in this barbaric onslaught," the CPM resolution said.

The Left party also slammed the Union government, accusing it of watering down India's stand on Palestine.

“The BJP-led Central government watered down India's long-held official position on Palestine. Instead of resolutely standing with the people of Palestine and demanding action on Israel, the BJP government is now siding with Israel,” the resolution said.

“As a result, for the first time, India voted against or abstained from the United Nations resolutions demanding a ceasefire and condemning Israel. Such positions dented India's credibility among the developing countries. It is now seen as an ally of Israel and the US,” it said.

The resolution also strongly opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative and called it "a drive of the RSS-BJP, which wants to create a centralised unitarian State".

"It is an extension of their slogan of 'One Nation, One Religion, One Language, One Culture, One Leader'. They have lifted and modified this slogan from Hitler's fascist era," it said.

The resolution said the proposal undermines both democracy and federalism, and called upon the people of India to oppose this anti-democratic and anti-federal drive.

In another resolution, the CPI(M) expressed grave concern that the decadal census, which was due in 2021, has not been held so far, and demanded that a caste census be held with it.