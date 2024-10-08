CPM condoles deaths of IAF air show spectators, seeks detailed probe

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Monday demanded the State government to order a detailed probe on the IAF air show mismanagement that led to the death of five people.

Expressing his party’s deepest condolences to the bereaved families, Balakrishnan said that the news that many people were affected by the heat and hospitalised with five deaths is painful.

Pointing to reasons cited for the deaths caused by heat stroke by not taking drinking water at the right time, he said that the State government claimed to have made available 4,000 beds in the hospitals and doctors.

“However, there are questions on whether the warning about the risk of heatstroke was issued,” he asked urging the State government to provide appropriate compensation to the families of the deceased, to provide high-quality treatment to those who are undergoing treatment in a critical condition, and to take appropriate precautionary measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Meanwhile, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said the state government failed to concentrate on the safety measures while conducting the air show in Chennai and the Chief Minister MK Stalin is solely responsible for the death of five persons.

Union Minister L Murugan said the State government failed to take precautions.

A few days before the air show, the Indian Air Force authorities convened several rounds of talks to ensure preparedness and put forth ideas for a safe environment. But the government did not take heed of it and did not take precautionary measures.