CPM condemns Ayodhya seer for issuing death threat to Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Tuesday condemned Ayodhya seer for issuing a death threat to Youth and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over the Sanatan Dharma row.

In a statement, Balakrishnan said that even as the BJP leaders are engaged in false propaganda by distorting the speech of Udhayanidhi, Ayodhya seer Paramhans Das has announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore on the head of the DMK minister after setting his portrait on fire and cut it using a knife.

He said that even after the widespread condemnation for his bounty, the seer had announced that he would increase the reward amount.

"The call for killing instead of confronting an idea with an idea is a fascist criminal act. It is very shameful that a seer behaves like a criminal on a killing spree, " he said, adding that no leaders from the BJP and the RSS have come forward to condemn the Seer's action is nothing but supporting his criminal act.

He demanded the Uttar Pradesh government to file a criminal action against the seer.

"All those who believe in democracy should come forward to condemn the Ayodhya seer who is threatening to kill those who express alternative views, " he urged.