CPM condemns attack at Arappor Nellai meeting

CHENNAI: CPM politburo member K Balakrishnan on Sunday condemned the attack on PUCL lawyer Suresh by alleged sand and mineral mining gangs during a public consultation meeting held in Tirunelveli by the Arappor Iyakkam against illegal mining activities.

In a post on X, Balakrishnan said the assault took place even as police personnel were present at the venue. "Even though the illegal extraction and smuggling of rare minerals worth several thousand crore rupees have been exposed before the courts, it is shocking that such gangs continue to engage in open violence and intimidation," he said.

He attributed the attack to "political influence and the indifference of officials", and urged the state government to take immediate action. "All those involved in the reprehensible assault must be arrested. The government should also ensure adequate protection for lawyers Suresh and Jayaraman, who are standing up against illegal mining," Balakrishnan said.

The Arappor Iyakkam on Sunday had urged the police department to immediately arrest the disrupters of the meeting. In a complaint, they had alleged that the group of around 25 people who barged into the meeting were DMK supporters.