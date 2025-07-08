CPM calls for support to ensure success of the July 9 strike in TN

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugamhas called upon workers and the general public in the state to ensure the success of the nationwide general strike on July 9, organised by central trade unions and sectoral federations.

In a statement, Shanmugam said the strike is being held to demand the immediate withdrawal of four labour codes enacted by the BJP-led Union government, which he termed anti-worker.

The strike also seeks the restoration of the old pension scheme, the implementation of minimum wages, the reversal of amendments aimed at privatising the power sector, and the withdrawal of theElectricity (Amendment) Bill, which allegedly seeks to hand over the power sector to corporate players.

Other key demands include ensuring 1.5 times the cost of production for agricultural produce, protection of public sector undertakings, allocation of sufficient funds for the MGNREGS, and measures to control the unprecedented rise in prices of essential commodities.

Shanmugam noted that although sector-specific and individual protests have been taking place, a united general strike involving all sections of the working class will send a strong message to the ruling dispensation.

“Such a coordinated resistance will not only protect workers and trade unions but also serve as a potent force to challenge the policy direction of the Union government,” he said, seeking support for the strike and urging his party cadre and the working masses to mobilise in large numbers.