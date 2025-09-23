BJP controlling all AIADMK factions, alleges CPM

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam claimed that irrespective of how many factions exist within the AIADMK, it is the BJP that directs their actions.

“Each faction of the AIADMK is individually travelling to Delhi to meet the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. This itself demonstrates that it is the BJP which guides the AIADMK,” Shanmugam said.

He added that despite the divisions within the party, “all factions are being steered by the BJP.”

Shanmugam criticised the current state of the AIADMK, which was once led under J Jayalalithaa. “The AIADMK under Jayalalithaa, which had proclaimed the slogan ‘Modi or Lady’ emphasising its independence, has now been reduced to following whatever Amit Shah says. These Delhi meetings confirm this pathetic state,” he said.