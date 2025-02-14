CPI’s stir against US over handcuff row today

CHENNAI: Condemning the US government’s action of sending deported Indians in handcuffs and chains and the Indian government for its indifference, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has decided to stage a protest in Chennai on Friday.

The protest will be held near the Chennai district collectorate, and leaders from alliance parties, including TKS Ilangovan from DMK, K Selvaperunthagai from Congress, Thol Thirumavalavan from VCK, Vaiko from MDMK, P Shanmugam from CPM and leaders from allied parties joining it.

CPI is condemning the Centre’s pro-US stand over the issue.