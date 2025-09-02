CPI(M) says Sabarimala women's entry issue is "closed chapter"

KOCHI: Kerala's ruling CPI(M) said on Tuesday it remains aligned with religious devotees, declaring the contentious issue of allowing women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple a closed matter.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, while speaking to reporters, said the Global Ayyappa Samgamam, being organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), is in accordance with the interests of Ayyappa devotees across the world.

The TDB president has already made it clear that the event is organised after considering the demand of people from various parts of the world.

The proposed initiative has received the recognition of the country and devotees of Lord Ayyappa, he said. He said communalism is the usage of religion and belief to attain political power.

"Such communalist people are opposing initiatives like Ayyappa Samgamam. Not the believers. Communalists are the ones who use religion as a tool," Govindan said.

He was replying to the questions regarding criticism by political opponents against the September 20 event.

"The CPI(M) does not want to be with the propaganda unleashed by such communalists. We are with the believers -- both the CPI(M) and the LDF government," the Left leader said.

When reporters asked about the issue of entry of women in the menstruating age group in Sabarimala, Govindan said he does not want to make any comment on that.

"It was a court verdict and subsequent issues. It is a closed chapter. There is no need to talk about it at present. I am not going to say anything about it now," he said.

The senior leader further said the CPI (M) has never taken a stand against belief or believers.

"We have not taken any such decision (against believers)....We are not taking...and we will not take," the leader added.

The CPI(M) state secretary's remarks came a day after Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth said that the temple body would try to convince the Supreme Court about the rituals and customs of the Sabarimala shrine.

"Everybody knows about the rituals and customs of Sabarimala. We will try to convince the Supreme Court about this. We have to consult with legal experts, and we will do whatever we can in this regard," Prasanth had said, responding to a query.

He has also said that the board would seek legal advice before making its submissions.

In 2018, the Supreme Court lifted the ban on women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala temple, ruling the restriction "unconstitutional". The verdict triggered widespread protests and remains under review by a larger bench.

The CPI(M) and the LDF government had come under severe attack from a section of Ayyappa devotees and Sangh Parivar for facilitating the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

The Global Ayyappa Sangamam is being organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board, as part of its 75th anniversary, in association with the Kerala government, on September 20 at Pampa.