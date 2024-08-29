CPI(M) alleges Kilpauk DCP used force against protestors

CHENNAI: Alleging abuse of power and wantonly disturbing a peaceful demonstration, CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan demanded the Chennai Commissioner to take action against the Kilpauk Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

In a complaint to the city police commissioner, Balakrishnan said that the party had organised a protest against the privatisation of conservancy works, tax hike, closure of Chennai Corporation schools among other issues, near the Ripon Building on Wednesday. "But, deputy commissioner Ragupathy asked us to conduct the demonstration 50 metres away from the intended spot. We obliged and moved. Again, he asked us to move to an interior lane and pushed the protestors using police force," the CPI(M) leader alleged.

The deputy commissioner, who should have allowed the peaceful protest without affecting the public or traffic, has created a law and order issue by talking to party cadres in a disrespectful tone, Balakrishnan said in the complaint.

"A departmental inquiry and action should be taken against the deputy commissioner who misused his power and committed human rights violations," the leader urged.