CPI welcomes special law against caste killings

CHENNAI: The CPI has welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's decision to constitute a commission to draft a special legislation to curb caste killings in Tamil Nadu.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said on Friday that Left parties, democratic forces, social scientists and organisations working for the rights of the oppressed had long been demanding a separate law to prevent caste-based killings, which continue to plague the State.

Veerapandian noted that during the Assembly session held on October 17, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a policy decision to bring in a special law to firmly prevent such crimes and constituted a commission headed by retired High Court judge KN Basha to provide suitable recommendations.

“The CPI's state council welcomes this move and extends its gratitude to all sections of people and organisations that have consistently raised their voice and struggled for this demand,” Veerapandian said.