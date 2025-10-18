CPI urges withdrawal of the Bill amending the Private Universities Act

CHENNAI: The CPI has urged the state government to withdraw the Bill amending the Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act, 2019, stating that the proposed changes would undermine social justice and state oversight in higher education.

In a statement, CPI state secretary M. Veerapandian said the amendment, which removes the existing requirement that a private university must own a minimum of 100 acres of land, would pave the way for unregulated proliferation of private universities.

He said the Bill, recently passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, could have far-reaching consequences by enabling the government to withdraw from key areas such as student admissions, fee structures, and the appointment of vice-chancellors and pro vice-chancellors, as well as the constitution of governing councils.

He pointed out that such provisions would dilute the government’s role in ensuring equitable access to higher education and weaken the policy framework based on social justice and reservation. “The amendment will lead to the mushrooming of private universities like parasites, endangering the very essence of public education,” the statement said.

He urged the State government to consider the concerns raised by education experts, senior academicians, and student organisations, and to withdraw the Private Universities (Amendment) Bill immediately.