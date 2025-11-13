CPI urges Stalin government to announce solatium to kin of slain Rajapalayam temple guards

CHENNAI: Communist Party of India (CPI) state Secretary M Veerapandian has urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide solatium to temple guards, who were murdered by robbers, in Virudhunagar district.

He referred to the murder of Sankar Pandian (65) and Pechimuthu (50) of Kovilur, guards at a Rajapalayam temple under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department control, by thieves who broke through the hundi of the Nachadai Thavirtharuliya Swami Temple in Devathanam on November 10. Pointing out that the families of the two murdered temple guards are living in extreme poverty, he urged the State government to extend solatium to support these bereaved families immediately.

The shocking crime has created panic among the people in and around Rajapalayam, the CPI leader said. The police department has launched an investigation to trace and arrest all those involved in the crime. One suspect has already been shot and arrested.

The CPI leader has demanded that all the culprits involved in this temple robbery and double murder be swiftly arrested and given severe punishment under the law, ensuring that none of them escape justice.