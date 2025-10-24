CPI urges Centre to allow procurement of paddy with 22% moisture content

CHENNAI: CPI on Friday urged the Union government to immediately permit the procurement of paddy with up to 22 per cent moisture content, as requested by the Tamil Nadu government, without insisting on field inspections by central teams.

In a statement, CPI State secretary M Veerapandian said that the continuous rains over the past week have severely affected farmers in the Delta districts. Last year’s favourable conditions had encouraged an increase in the Kuruvai cultivation area by about six lakh acres compared to normal years, leading to higher paddy yields. However, with the onset of the northeast monsoon ahead of schedule, standing crops have suffered extensive rain damage.

Veerapandian pointed out that both the fixation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the determination of permissible moisture content in paddy fall under the jurisdiction of the Union government. “Due to the incessant rains, harvested paddy has lodged and remains submerged in water. The heaps of paddy stored along roadsides have begun to sprout. Even at the direct procurement centres, the sacks are getting wet, leading to germination,” he said, citing forecasts that rainfall would continue for another week.

He criticised the Union government’s decision to depute three teams to assess the paddy’s moisture content, calling it an unnecessary exercise. “Instead, the Centre should simply approve the State’s request and allow procurement of paddy with up to 22 per cent moisture content,” he said.

Accusing Opposition party leaders of engaging in “cheap politics” to shield the Centre’s failures, Veerapandian said they should instead press the Union government to approve the State’s request and expedite procurement to protect the interests of farmers.