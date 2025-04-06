CPI to hold state-wide protest on April 9

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan has announced that the party will hold state-wide protests on Wednesday, condemning the BJP-led Union Government for allegedly infringing on the rights of minority communities and to demand the withdrawal of the proposed amendments to the Waqf Board Act.

Mutharasan alleged that over the past four decades, and especially since 2014, the RSS and its affiliated groups have consistently targeted the Muslim community. He said the union government is now intensifying efforts by misusing its power to amend the Waqf Board Act in a way that threatens the property rights of Muslims.

Calling upon the party's district and intermediate committees to ensure the success of the protest, Mutharasan urged people from all sections of society to join the demonstration on April 9.