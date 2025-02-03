CPI to burn copy of ‘anti-Tamil’ Union Budget on Feb 8

TIRUCHY: The Union Budget of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is anti-Tamil Nadu, and so the CPI will hold a protest and burn a copy of the Budget on February 8 across the State, said the CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Mutharasan said Tamil Nadu has been waiting for a fund of Rs 1,600 crore to face the aftermath of natural calamities, scholarships and disbursal of pending wages for MGNREGS beneficiaries. “This is purely anti-Tamil Nadu Budget. That’s why the party will burn the copy of the Budget across the State to condemn the Union government”, Mutharasan said.

Stating that the Union budget should be presented in such a way that all states get equal growth with proper fund allocation, Mutharasan said the Union budget has been partial, and the budget has been presented only for Bihar, where the election is scheduled by next year.

No proper fund allocation has been done to the other states, particularly the states ruled by opposition parties, the CPI leader alleged. “The BJP is suspicious about Nitish Kumar as he is a famous turn coat and he might switch sides at any time. That’s why the Union government has decided to please him (Nitish Kumar) through the Budget allocation”, Muthrasan added.