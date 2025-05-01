CPI state secy R Mutharasan questions EPS’ motive behind tie-up with BJP

COIMBATORE: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Wednesday asked AIADMK leaders to explain to people their intention behind the alliance with the BJP.

“Let AIADMK get into an alliance with any party. But the party leadership should explain the basis of the alliance as well as its intention to the people,” he said, to the media in Erode.

Listing out various anti-state policies of the central government, the CPI leader said, “Our alliance strongly condemns the three-language policy being imposed by the central government and demands exemption from NEET. It also refuses to give away the rightful share of funds meant for the state’s school education department. The beneficiaries under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme have not received their wages for the last four months. The centre has also failed to release funds for Tamil Nadu, hit by natural disasters.”

Delving further into the issue, Mutharasan sought to know the stance of AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami on such an anti-state stand of the centre. “Does AIADMK support the central government on these issues? Let AIADMK have an alliance with any party, but it should explain the intention to people,” he said.

Condemning the terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir, Mutharasan urged the central government to exempt Pakistani natives, who are sick and under treatment, married and settled here, from leaving India.