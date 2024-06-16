CPI state secretary R Mutharasan condemns attack on CPM office in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan condemned the attack on CPM's Tirunelveli district committee office by a gang of caste fanatics trying to separate an intercaste couple who got married with the support of the Marxist party on Sunday.

In a statement, he demanded the government pass a strict law to prevent honour killings in the ensuing Assembly session and also to extend protection to the intercaste couple so they could lead a life without fear.

He said that Madan, a 28-year-old man from Tirunelveli city, and Udaya Dhatchayani, a 23-year-old woman from Perumalpuram, loved each other and expressed their desire to get married. “Their marriage wish is not wrong according to natural justice, social justice principles, and government laws. But a casteist gang is involved in the illegal act of separating the two, who are about to start a married life. We strongly condemn the heinous act of trespassing in the Tirunelveli district committee office of CPM, attacking the leading leaders, including the lawyer there, and ransacking the district committee office,” he said.

So far, 13 people have been arrested in connection with this incident. “The Tamil Nadu government should ensure that the police department works without compromise in registering the case, securing the evidence, protecting the documentary evidence, confirming the crime in court, and getting severe punishment for the criminals,” he said, adding that the state government should take more concrete steps in suppressing the forces that divide people with an iron fist.