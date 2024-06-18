CPI stages demonstration demanding action against BP Jain Hospital after failed bariatric surgery

CHENNAI: The members of CPI staged a demonstration demanding action on the BP Jain Hospital in Pammal as it was held responsible for negligence that led to the death of a 24-year-old boy Hemachandran from Puducherry who underwent a bariatric surgery by Dr. Perungo at the hospital.

An inquiry was conducted by the state health department in the case and the committee had found Dr Perungo's negligence in performing the surgery at a facility that was not equipped.

It revealed that BP Jain Hospital lacks adequate basic facilities, trained nurses and staff in operating theater and emergency medical facilities were also unavailable.

The family had alleged that Hemachandran passed away due to the negligence on the doctor's part and a prompt action should be taken.

He got to know about the surgery through YouTube videos of the doctor and after his consultation with the doctor, he was assured that there is no risk in undergoing the surgery as it is a minor procedure.

While they had consulted at another private hospital for the first time, he was persuaded to undergo the procedure at BP Jain Hospital as it was considerably cheaper.

The government had ordered closure of the hospital and the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) temporarily cancelled the hospital's registration under the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishment (Regulation) Act.

However, a stay order was issued by the Madras High Court restraining the health department's order to close the hospital and the hospital is now back to functioning.

Dr G R Ravindranath, secretary of Doctors' Association for Social Equality said that the hospital continues to function without adequate facilities, and it puts many lives are at risk, therefore, on the basis of the complaint given at Sankar Nagar Police Station on April 22, immediate action should be taken against the hospital and the doctor. The hospital should not be allowed to reopen without making necessary infrastructure available there."

Meanwhile, officials from the state health department said that they will look into the issue.