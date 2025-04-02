CPI seeks special law to curb rising honour killings in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Wednesday strongly condemned the continued occurrence of honour killings in the State.

In a statement, he expressed deep concern over the brutal murder of a 22-year-old college student, Vidya, near Palladam in Tirupur district.

Vidya was reportedly in a relationship with a youth named Venmani, and both were legally adults. According to reports, Venmani’s parents had approached Vidya’s family to seek her hand in marriage formally, but her family refused the proposal. Subsequently, Vidya was murdered, and her family allegedly conducted a secret burial without informing authorities.

Following a complaint by Venmani, who suspected foul play in Vidya’s death, police conducted an investigation and confirmed that she had been murdered. Vidya’s father and brother have since been arrested in connection with the crime. Authorities are now investigating whether others were involved.

Mutharasan demanded that all individuals responsible be identified, arrested, and brought to justice, along with strict legal action. He further condemned the spate of honour killings in the name of caste, calling it a grave societal failure. He urged the State government to implement a dedicated law to prevent such crimes and ensure a permanent solution.