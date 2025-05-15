CPI opposes President's questionnaire to SC

CHENNAI: R Mutharasan, state secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI), opposed President Droupadi Murmu's action of sending a questionnaire to the Supreme Court and termed the move as against the Constitution.

In a statement, Mutharasan said that the Tamil Nadu government fought legally in the Supreme Court against the Governor's actions of delaying the Bills passed in the state assembly. "Based on this, the apex court pronounced a judgement to fix the deadline for Governors' and the President for deciding on the Bills. It is unknown why the President has 14 questions as the judgement was welcomed by the entire country," he said.

Opining that the move is against the Constitution, Mutharasan added that the union government's action of guiding the President to raise the questions is against federalism.

"Democratic forces in the country should join hands to create people's movements as such actions are against the country," he urged.