CPI in solidarity with India’s measured response, amid Pak’s ‘reckless’ acts

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan has announced the party’s full support for the chief minister MK Stalin’s pro-Armed forces rally to be held here on Saturday, aiming to demonstrate the State’s solidarity with the fighting forces.

In a statement, he strongly condemned the terrorist strike in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people, including 25 tourists and a local resident. He criticised Pakistan for providing a safe haven for terrorist camps across the border and for enabling repeated incursions into Indian territory, actions which he said severely damage bilateral relations.

Praising the Indian Armed Forces’ disciplined and precise counterstrike—code-named “Operation Sindoor”—carried out from May 7, Mutharasan noted that around 100 terrorists were neutralised without causing harm to Pakistani civilians or military installations. He called the operation a testament to the Army’s strategic maturity and sense of responsibility.

Referring to a subsequent cross-border assault in which more than 16 innocent Indian civilians were reportedly killed, Mutharasan expressed deep concern over the continuing provocations. He emphasised that the Indian Army has shown commendable restraint and alertness in handling the escalating tensions.

“In this context, the CPI and its associated mass organisations will join Saturday’s rally to express unwavering support for the Indian Army,” Mutharasan said. He also appealed to people across the state to participate in large numbers, to send a clear message of unity and resolve.