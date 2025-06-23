CPI flays ‘Murugan devotees conference’ in Madurai, calls it a front for communal politics

CHENNAI: CPI has strongly criticised the Murugan devotees’ conference held in Madurai on Saturday, describing it as a platform for promoting communal and divisive politics under the guise of devotion.

In a statement, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan alleged that the event, supported by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliate Hindu Munnani, deviated from its stated religious objective and instead advanced hindutva political ideology rooted in the thoughts of VD Savarkar.

He recalled that the RSS, which does not function as a political party, was ideologically linked to those behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and could not gain open traction in the state due to the state's strong rationalist, self-respect, and socialist traditions. Hindu Munnani, Mutharasan said, was floated in the early 1980s in response to religious conversion issues in Meenakshipuram and was spearheaded by Ramagopalan, who was known for inciting communal tensions.

Referring to past incidents such as the forcible disruption of a minority family’s private worship in Erode, and recent tensions in Tirupparankundram in the name of Murugan, the CPI leader claimed that these were part of a pattern to communalise Tamil society using a deeply revered Tamil deity.

Mutharasan criticised the participation of RSS and BJP leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan, who he said politicised the gathering despite the High Court’s directive against religious-political fusion. The CPI expressed concern that political resolutions passed at the event, including one on forming a “Hindu vote bank”, violated the Election Commission’s model code of conduct.

Accusing the organisers of exploiting religious sentiments ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the CPI urged the people of the state to reject what it termed as "communal frenzy masquerading as devotion."

Reaffirming its commitment to secularism, the party cited the findings from the Keeladi excavations and the Tamil tradition of “Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir” as evidence of Tamil Nadu’s inclusive and pluralistic heritage.