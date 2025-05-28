CPI extends greetings to INDIA Bloc candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

CHENNAI: CPI on Wednesday extended its greetings to the candidates announced by DMK and MNM for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled to be held on 19 June.

DMK has nominated senior advocate P. Wilson, poet and writer Salma, and former Salem MP SR Sivalingam as the party's candidate. MNM president and actor-politician Kamal Haasan has also been named as a candidate from the INDIA bloc.

In a statement, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the selection of candidates reflected the alliance's commitment to respecting the views of friendly parties and advancing democratic, secular, rationalist, and social justice-oriented principles.

Mutharasan expressed confidence that Kamal Haasan, P Wilson, Salma, and SR Sivalingam would play a vital role in upholding principles of federalism and confronting the challenges posed by communal and divisive forces. "We hope they will make a distinct and commendable contribution to the political and constitutional discourse in the Upper House," he said.