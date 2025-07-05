CPI, CPM praise IUML chief for Thagaisal Tamizhar award

CHENNAI: CPI and CPM leaders congratulated veteran IUML leader and academic Prof. KM Khader Mohideen for being selected for the Tamil Nadu government’s prestigious ‘Thagaisal Tamizhar’ award for 2025.

CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan called the recognition “appropriate and commendable” and praised Mohideen’s lifelong commitment to secularism, communal harmony, and democratic values. “From his student days, he upheld communal unity and carried forward the legacy of Quaid-e-Millat. As IUML’s national president and editor of Manichudar, he made major contributions to public thought,” he said.

Mutharasan further added that Mohideen’s resistance to communal forces and strong defence of constitutional principles made him a worthy recipient. CPM Politburo member K Balakrishnan also welcomed the award, highlighting Mohideen’s dedication to Tamil Nadu’s development and social unity.

“He taught history for 15 years at Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchy and remains an active, engaging leader,” he added. Both leaders praised the state government for honouring a figure who symbolises inclusive politics, integrity, and determined public service.