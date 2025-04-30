CPI, CPM leaders call for united struggle against labour exploitation

CHENNAI: On the eve of the International Workers’ Day, the state secretaries of the CPI and the CPM, R Mutharasan and P Shanmugam, urged workers to unite against growing economic inequality and labour rights erosion.

Extending greetings to the working class, Shanmugam paid tribute to those who fought and sacrificed their lives for the eight-hour workday. He criticised the BJP-led Union government for diluting labour protections, exploiting unorganised workers, and undermining legal safeguards through recent labour code reforms. With technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and robotics increasing productivity, he called for a reduction in working hours and the regularisation of contract and trainee workers.

He also highlighted the lack of social security for over 20 million unorganised workers in Tamil Nadu and urged both Union and State governments to ensure pension, healthcare, and other protections. Calling for widespread participation in the nationwide general strike on May 20, he said resistance to pro-corporate policy changes must be a renewed May Day commitment.

In a separate statement, CPI’s Mutharasan recalled the historic significance of May Day, tracing its origins to the 1886 Haymarket protest in Chicago and its first observance in South India by Singaravelar in 1923. He expressed concern over the consolidation of corporate and political power, citing the rollback of 44 labour laws and the growing dominance of multinational and domestic corporate groups.

Mutharasan also criticised the government’s silence on U.S. foreign policy, increasing social inequities, and the weakening of democratic institutions through the misuse of constitutional authorities. Warning against rising religious majoritarianism and caste-based violence, he called for renewed democratic resistance.

Both leaders stressed that development must be inclusive and rights-based, and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the labour movement through collective action.