CPI condemns Pahalgam massacre; slams PM Modi govt’s ‘wrong’ policies on Kashmir

CHENNAI: The state executive council of Communist Party of India (CPI) has condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and placed the onus on the Modi government for letting such a dastardly attack.

"The attack shows the failure of the Modi government. The union government should provide relief to the families of the victims, and proper treatment should be given to the injured persons," the party's state secretary R Mutharasan said in a statement.

He added that the intelligence wing under the Modi government has become non-functional and the reason for the attack is the wrong policies of the government on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

"The Union government should take responsibility for the failure. Syed Adil Hussain Shah sacrificed his life to save the tourists. The executive committee of the Tamil Nadu CPI lauds his bravery. The government should provide solatium to his family," the statement added.