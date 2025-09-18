CPI condemns Mayiladuthurai youth’s murder; urges govt to facilitate intercaste marriages

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian condemned honour killing in Mayiladuthurai and demanded that the government encourage intercaste marriages by providing various assistance to the couples. He said that Vairamuthu and Malini had been in love for more than 10 years, and they had decided to get married.



“They belong to the same community. But Malini's parents are intercaste couples, and her mother, Vijaya, pressured her to marry a man belonging to her community. As Malini refused to budge, Vijaya and her two sons conspired to murder Vairamuthu. Of late, caste honour killings are increasing in the state. This highlights the need for a special law against such murders,” he said.

Saying that intercaste marriages should be encouraged to build a casteless society, Veerapandian urged the government to reconsider the benefits provided to intercaste couples. “A special scheme should be implemented to provide priority in employment, loans to start businesses, land to build houses, and to encourage inter caste marriages,” he demanded.