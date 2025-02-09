CPI-backed Tasmac union announces indefinite protest from Feb 11

CHENNAI: The AITUC-backed Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Union will go on an indefinite protest from February 11 in front of the State Secretariat, demanding permanent employment, fair wages, and social security benefits.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan will flag off a rally from Egmore on that day. The protest coincides with the 79th death anniversary of Singaravelar, a pioneer of the Communist and trade union movement in south India.

In a statement, Mutharasan said the protest has the full support from his party and urged the government to negotiate and resolve the workers' demands immediately. The party has also called on its units across the State to actively support the protest and ensure its success.

“Since 2003, the Tamil Nadu government has directly managed retail liquor sales through the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac). However, despite working for over 22 years, Tasmac employees do not have permanent employment status, fair wages, or social security benefits. Workers receive low wages, while they are also burdened with store maintenance costs. Additionally, they face threats from anti-social elements, including incidents where shops are vandalised, cash is stolen, and even employees getting murdered for money,” Mutharasan said in a statement.

The employees have gone on protests several times over the years demanding permanent employment, fair wages, and pensions, but the government has continued to deny them legal recognition, he said.

“To intensify their fight, the Tasmac Employees Union (AITUC) and allied unions will stage an indefinite protest on February 11, demanding immediate government intervention. The protesting workers’ rally will begin at 10 am from the Tasmac managing director’s office in Egmore and proceed toward the Secretariat,” he said.