CPCL to fund free IIT/JEE coaching for meritorious Class 12 students

CHENNAI: Class 12 students from economically weaker backgrounds have been invited to apply for the free residential coaching for IIT-JEE preparation in TN.

The Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL), along with Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), has planned for an educational initiative through its CSR activity.

“The initiative is designed to support underprivileged meritorious students from TN who have recently passed Class 12 (Science stream) by providing free residential coaching for IIT-JEE preparation,” stated a CSRL press note.

For free coaching, students have to register for an offline written test, which will be conducted on today and also on June 27, followed by an interview for final selection. Only Class 12 students from science stream with high scores are eligible to register and avail free coaching, the note added.