CP Radhakrishnan to visit TN on Aug 26 to garner election support

CHENNAI: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Vice-Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan will visit Tamil Nadu on August 26 as part of his campaign ahead of the September 9 election.

Radhakrishnan is expected to arrive in Chennai on August 26 and hold a series of meetings with leaders of NDA constituents in the State.

On August 26 or 27, he will call on All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to seek support for his candidature.

He is also scheduled to meet Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president GK Vasan and other alliance leaders. During his stay, Radhakrishnan is likely to visit Kamalalayam, the State BJP headquarters, and interact with senior party functionaries.

Party insiders indicated that his engagements would focus on reinforcing the NDA’s collective support for the Vice-Presidential nominee.