CP Radhakrishnan good, but will back INDIA bloc pick only: Vaiko

COIMBATORE: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko has expressed delight over the National Democratic Alliance’s decision to field Maharashtra Governor and Tamil Nadu native CP Radhakrishnan as its Vice Presidential candidate.

However, at the same time, he firmly reiterated that his party, as a constituent of the INDIA bloc, would stand by whatever decision the alliance collectively takes regarding the Vice-Presidential election.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore airport on Tuesday, Vaiko hailed the announcement as a moment of pride for the people of Tamil Nadu and the Kongu region.

He said Radhakrishnan’s candidature was personally satisfying to him, given their long-standing friendship, but stressed that his political stance remains aligned with the INDIA bloc’s united strategy.

Recalling his association with Radhakrishnan, Vaiko fondly remembered the 1998 Lok Sabha elections, held shortly after the Coimbatore serial blasts, when the AIADMK, BJP, and MDMK campaigned together as allies. He talked about memorable moments shared.