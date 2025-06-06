COVID ward set up at Rajaji Hospital in Madurai amid rising cases

CHENNAI: After opening an exclusive ward at Government Royapettah Hospital in Chennai, the state government has now set up a special COVID ward at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai as a precautionary measure.

According to a Thanthi TV report, this was set up in response to a government directive to all state-run hospitals to keep special COVID wards on standby, as daily case numbers have been rising in recent days.

At Government Rajaji Hospital, 50 beds have been arranged, 30 for adults and 20 for children.

Earlier, the State Public Health Department had urged the public to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, such as regular handwashing and maintaining social distancing. Addressing the media, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, “Patients with conditions like heart diseases, and other vulnerable groups, are advised to wear masks in public spaces."

When asked if any COVID-related restrictions had been brought in for schools, he reiterated that the Union Health Ministry has already clarified that the current wave was not serious and does not warrant major restrictions.

(With inputs from Bureau)