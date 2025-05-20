COVID cases double in one week across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The number of COVID cases has increased from 32 to 66 in a week from May 12-19 in Tamil Nadu. The number of COVID cases more than doubled on Monday when compared to the data on May 12. A total of 32 patients were discharged from across the State in the period.

As per last week’s data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there is an increase of 34 cases in Tamil Nadu in a week.

This week, the number of cases was reported highest in Kerala with total cases of 95 with an increase of 69 cases. In Maharashtra, the cases rose from 12 and reached 56 and is third in the state.

In the COVID-19 dashboard, the ministry noted that in comparison to the previous week (93 cases), the number has increased by 164 and stood at 257 throughout the country on Monday. In the previous week, TN stood highest in the country and Puducherry stood third. This week there are no new cases recorded from Puducherry and the number went down from 13 to 10.

When contacted Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said, “There is no need to worry as of now.”