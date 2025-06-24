COVID cases dip in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: After witnessing continuous rise in the number of COVID cases for more than a month in TN, there has been a fall, as active cases decreased to 127 on Monday.

A dip of 9 cases when compared to the number of cases on Sunday, which was 136. There have been 862 cases and seven deaths were reported in the State so far.

Total cases in India also decreased to 4,425 active cases (a dip by 329 cases since Sunday). There have been 20,947 cases and 124 deaths across India. Among the states, Kerala has the highest number with 840 active cases, West Bengal has 747, Gujarat 638, Delhi 435 and Maharashtra 298.

Health experts said that the symptoms were mild during this wave unlike the previous cases. Last month, when COVID cases had increased, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) had issued an advisory for the public, and especially the vulnerable groups, to wear masks to prevent the spread.