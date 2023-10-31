Begin typing your search...

Covid case diagnosed nil, no new death reported

There are at least 15 active cases including those in isolation.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Oct 2023 11:50 PM GMT
Covid case diagnosed nil, no new death reported
X

Representative Image (Photo/PTI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: No new Covid cases were recorded in the State on Monday. The total number of cases stayed at 36,10,722 in the State. There are at least 15 active cases including those in isolation.

No new patient was discharged, and the number of patients discharged was at 35,72,626.

No Covid fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Death toll remained at 38,081.

Tamil NaduNo new Covid casesisolationDeath tollDeath TollActive CasesDischarged
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X