Covered glass bridge between two monuments in Kanyakumari will be tourist attraction: TN Minister

KANNIYAKUMARI: A 77-metre-long covered glass bridge connecting the monuments of savants Thiruvalluvar and Vivekananda will become a tourist attraction in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu Public Works and Highways Minister E V Velu said on Thursday.

The specially designed bowstring arch bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 37 crore.

It is expected to be completed by this December-end, the minister told reporters after inspecting the construction along with the district collector R Alagumeena, and officials.

The ten-meter-wide bridge would connect the 133-feet-high granite statue of Thiruvalluvar with the renowned Vivekananda Rock Memorial situated off the coast of Kanyakumari.

"Constructing the bridge is very challenging. We had to seek experts' help to construct it over the rough sea and considering other factors like erosion, wind speed, etc.," Velu said, and exuded the hope that it would be ready in about 40 days' time.