Courtallam waterfalls sees surge in water flow; bathing banned at main spots

    19 July 2025
    CHENNAI: Bathing has been banned at the Main Falls and Five Falls in Courtallam following a sudden surge in water inflow.

    According to Thanthi TV, authorities have imposed the restriction to ensure public safety.

    Reports added that tourists and the public are allowed to bath at Old Courtallam and Tiger falls.

