Courtallam waterfalls sees surge in water flow; bathing banned at main spots
According to Thanthi TV, authorities have imposed the restriction to ensure public safety.
CHENNAI: Bathing has been banned at the Main Falls and Five Falls in Courtallam following a sudden surge in water inflow.
Reports added that tourists and the public are allowed to bath at Old Courtallam and Tiger falls.
