Courtallam saral festival begins today with cultural events

CHENNAI: The iconic Courtallam saral festival began on Sunday at Kalaivaanar Arangam, marking the start of eight days filled with cultural performances, tourist attractions, and nature-themed competitions.

The festival will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sattur Ramachandran and Tourism Minister, in the presence of the Tenkasi District Collector, MLAs, and MPs.

In preparation for the festival, decorative lights have been installed in key areas including the Kalaivaanar Arangam and the railway footoverbridge.

Since Saturday, tourist inflow to Courtallam has increased significantly, leading to traffic congestion near parking zones.

To enhance the visitor experience, boating services have resumed at the Vennamadai Boat Club, located along the route to Five Falls (Aintharuvi).

Additional play equipments have also been installed at the municipal and children’s parks.

This year’s saral festival includes a variety of public-friendly programs and competitions, including the 'Mr. Courtallam' pageant and boat races, with prizes for winners.

Each event is designed to showcase the natural beauty and cultural spirit of Courtallam.