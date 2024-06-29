Courtallam police arrest three for operating prostitution racket at spa

CHENNAI: The Courtallam police arrested three persons involved in operating a prostitution racket in Aintharuvi, Courtallam on Friday and rescued 4 women.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Courtallam police received a tip-off about a prostitution racket being operated in spa in a hotel on Aintharuvi main road, Courtallam.

A police team, with women police personnel, raided the spa and arrested three men from Kerala, Nandhakumar (24), Akil (28) and Anand (28).

The victims in the racket were rescued and sent to government home.