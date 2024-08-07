Court summons TN Assembly Speaker in defamation case filed by AIADMK functionary

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai summoned Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu in a defamation case filed by AIADMK legal wing joint secretary RM Babu Murugavel.

While hearing the defamation case, the special court constituted to hear cases related to MP/MLAs issued a summon to the Speaker to appear before it on September 9.

The petitioner had alleged that the Speaker, in November last year, had made a speech at an event stating that after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, more than 40 assembly members of AIADMK had been ready to join the DMK.

The petitioner submitted that the Speaker also claimed that a senior member of the AIADMK had approached him seeking assistance in the shifting of loyalties, however, the then leader of opposition MK Stalin refused to come to power without the mandate of the voters.

Submitting that the claim of the Speaker is fictitious with an intention to defame the AIADMK, the petitioner sought action against the Speaker.