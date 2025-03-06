Court rejects bail plea of NTK chief Seeman’s security guard

CHENNAI: A bail plea moved by Amalraj, an ex-serviceman who was working as a security guard for Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman, was dismissed by the Chengalpattu sessions court on Thursday. Amalraj was arrested by the city police on charges of attempted murder after he allegedly resisted a police team while in possession of a licensed firearm.

Judge Mavis Deepika Sundaravadhana ordered the dismissal of the bail petition which was filed on February 28.

The purported incident came to light when Valasaravakkam Police personnel went to Seeman’s residence in Neelankarai after he failed to appear at the police station on February 27 in connection with a sexual assault case filed by actress Vijayakshmi in 2011.

The next day, on February 28, high drama prevailed when Seeman's aide Subakaran tore down the summons pasted by the cops on Seeman's gate while Amalraj refused them entry, police said. While attempting to overpower Amalraj and escort him to their police vehicle, he allegedly reached for his licensed firearm, after which the police seized it and took him into custody along with Subakaran.

Meanwhile, Kayalvizhi, Seeman's wife, claimed that Neelankarai Pollice Inspector Praveen Rajesh had a personal vendetta against them. "These things are an attempt to tarnish my husband’s name," she added, as per a Daily Thanthi report.

She also said that it was her who had asked Amalraj to remove the petition pasted on the gate in order for her to read.

In 2011, Vijayalakshmi complained against Seeman at the Virugambakkam police station alleging that the latter misused her sexually by making a marriage promise but did not stand by his words. Later in 2012, she withdrew her complaint, however, the police kept the case pending without closing it. Subsequently, in 2023, Vijayalakshmi once again came back with her complaint.